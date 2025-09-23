Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 137,223 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 76.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137,223 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 460.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 926,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 513,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. Commercial Metals Company has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.39.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

