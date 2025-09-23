Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,559 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Assurant by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,603,000 after purchasing an additional 420,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 28.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,285,000 after purchasing an additional 323,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Assurant by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,533,000 after purchasing an additional 72,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Assurant by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Assurant by 5.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 4,275 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.27, for a total transaction of $941,654.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,400.44. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,288 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:AIZ opened at $211.30 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.97 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

