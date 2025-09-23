Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,197 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. William Blair started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%.Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

