Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,254 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Worthington Steel worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,529,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,731,000 after acquiring an additional 62,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Worthington Steel by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 125,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Steel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,901,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Worthington Steel by 966.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 243,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Worthington Steel from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Steel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 0.3%

Worthington Steel stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.45 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Stories

