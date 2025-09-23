Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 67 Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,692.16. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. William Blair started coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gulfport Energy from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

GPOR opened at $168.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $210.32.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.91 by ($0.85). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.The firm had revenue of $447.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.57 million.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

Featured Stories

