Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $567.10 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $419.00 and a 12 month high of $570.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.46.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

In other news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

