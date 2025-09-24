11,396 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VV opened at $307.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.87 and a 200-day moving average of $276.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $309.40.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
