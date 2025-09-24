11,396 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $307.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.87 and a 200-day moving average of $276.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $309.40.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.