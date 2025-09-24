143,453 Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Down 0.3%

MLN opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.