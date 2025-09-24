2,074 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 153.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 35.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,640,614 shares of company stock worth $992,096,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Arista Networks stock opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

