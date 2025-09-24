22,071 Shares in Smithfield Foods, Inc. $SFD Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Smithfield Foods Price Performance

Smithfield Foods stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

Smithfield Foods Dividend Announcement

Smithfield Foods ( NASDAQ:SFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.05%.

Insider Activity at Smithfield Foods

In other news, Director Long Wan purchased 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $41,850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,645,000. This trade represents a 55.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donovan Owens bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,250. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,831,753 shares of company stock worth $42,588,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SFD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smithfield Foods from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smithfield Foods from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smithfield Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

