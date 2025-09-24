2,227 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.