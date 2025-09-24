2,773 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.3%
NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $85.55. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12.
ARK Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
