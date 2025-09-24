36,670 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

