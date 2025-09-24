36,670 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2025

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.