3,764 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF $RSPN Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market cap of $690.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
