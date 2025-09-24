542 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $633.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.07 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The company has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

