5,623 Shares in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF $SOXQ Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

