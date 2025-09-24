6,062 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

