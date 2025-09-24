64,828 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 140,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 399,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000.

RWO stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $48.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

