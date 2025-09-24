788 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. $HON Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

