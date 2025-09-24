Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,843 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.03.

Apple Trading Down 0.6%

AAPL opened at $254.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

