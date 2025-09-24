Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,843 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Apple
Apple Trading Down 0.6%
AAPL opened at $254.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.