Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 430.0%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 182.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.08 per share, for a total transaction of $151,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 635,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,782,332.80. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $555,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

