Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

