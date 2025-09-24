Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Increased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $514,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

