Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 1,240.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amentum were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,869,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amentum by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,871 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Amentum by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,061,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,121,000 after buying an additional 3,647,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amentum by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,333,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,068,000 after buying an additional 1,398,143 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in Amentum by 393.7% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,220,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after buying an additional 1,770,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

AMTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

