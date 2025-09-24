American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 96.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $194.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.78. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $238.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

