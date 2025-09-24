Analyzing Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) & ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carvana and ARTISTdirect”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $13.67 billion 5.95 $210.00 million $3.99 94.82 ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Carvana has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

This table compares Carvana and ARTISTdirect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana 3.46% 40.57% 6.60% ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Carvana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carvana and ARTISTdirect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 0 6 12 0 2.67 ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 0.00

Carvana presently has a consensus price target of $387.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Carvana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carvana is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Summary

Carvana beats ARTISTdirect on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company also operates auction sites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About ARTISTdirect

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

