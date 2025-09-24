Analyzing Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN) & Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI)

Volatility & Risk

Heartland BancCorp. has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp. and Central Plains Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp. $119.21 million 2.74 $20.26 million $9.76 16.39 Central Plains Bancshares $27.31 million 2.50 $3.65 million $0.99 16.37

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heartland BancCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Central Plains Bancshares. Central Plains Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.5% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp. and Central Plains Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp. 17.00% N/A N/A Central Plains Bancshares 13.34% 4.52% 0.76%

Summary

Heartland BancCorp. beats Central Plains Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp.



Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Central Plains Bancshares



Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

