Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $254.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
