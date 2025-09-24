Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $254.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.