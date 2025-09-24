Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Cut by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Apple by 25,934.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,835,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $254.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

