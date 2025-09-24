Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,891,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $5,428,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

