Archer Investment Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Archer Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

