Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,465,500 Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 755.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465,500 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 201.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.16.

JBLU opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

