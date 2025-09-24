Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 305,758 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1,211.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,758 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,512 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

