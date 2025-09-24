Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,744 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,345 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in US Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,836,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,806,000 after buying an additional 426,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in US Foods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,964,000 after buying an additional 1,350,034 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,853,000 after buying an additional 1,385,521 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in US Foods by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,084,000 after buying an additional 1,282,379 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.