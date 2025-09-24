Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 85,469 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,404,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,773,000 after buying an additional 370,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,662,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,086 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $470,716,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $365,750,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5%

DB opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.