Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.14 Million Stake in CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,949 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 23.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 154.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 1,437.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 91.6% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 500,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 239,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upgraded CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CryoPort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

In other CryoPort news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $80,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 207,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,536.71. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 40,728 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $294,870.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 92,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,454.72. The trade was a 30.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,028 shares of company stock valued at $661,252. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. CryoPort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.74 million. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

