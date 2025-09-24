Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 45.9% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

