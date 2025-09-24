Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 11,281 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $454.41 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.58.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $3,163,371.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,483,292.67. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,800. This trade represents a 40.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,968,256. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

