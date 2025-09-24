Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 525,192 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,192 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $272,834.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,874 shares of company stock worth $4,600,451 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

