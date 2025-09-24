Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of AVTR opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%.Avantor’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,224.52. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

