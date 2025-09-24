Baidu, Inc. $BIDU Stake Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 174.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Baidu were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,324,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,035,000 after buying an additional 4,964,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,338,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,037,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,494,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,618,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,298,000 after buying an additional 615,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of BIDU opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zephirin Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.