Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) vs. Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Baozun has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun -1.93% -4.60% -1.89% Grid Dynamics 4.37% 1.89% 1.64%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.29 billion 0.18 -$18.68 million ($0.44) -9.18 Grid Dynamics $350.57 million 1.93 $4.04 million $0.19 42.05

This table compares Baozun and Grid Dynamics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grid Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baozun. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baozun and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Baozun presently has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 85.23%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Baozun.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Baozun on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing. The Brand Management segment provides brand management, strategic and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain, and logistics and technology services. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale. The company provides digital engagement services, including digital ecosystem design and implementation; and supply chain, Internet of Thing, and advanced manufacturing, which focuses on transforming traditional operations into smart and connected ecosystems. It serves customers that operate in the tech, media, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and finance industries. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

