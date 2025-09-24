Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires 24,835 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $115,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Palacios Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 224.3% in the second quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 74,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE JPM opened at $312.53 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $316.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $859.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.