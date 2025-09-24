Breakwater Capital Group Has $18 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Breakwater Capital Group cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 209.2% in the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.03.

Apple Stock Down 0.6%

AAPL opened at $254.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

