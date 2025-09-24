BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $27.90 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3%

META opened at $755.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $748.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,870 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,229.20. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,093 shares of company stock worth $185,897,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

