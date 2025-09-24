Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 35 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,343,058,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $18,733,827,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 40,290.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,528,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $288,336,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0%

Microsoft stock opened at $509.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.93. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.54.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

