Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $91,780,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

