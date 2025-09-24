CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Stake Lessened by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 107.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.