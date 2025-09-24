Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock valued at $722,009,402. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.