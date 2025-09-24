Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stock Position Reduced by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

